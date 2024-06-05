Cyndi Lauper announces her farewell tour

NEW YORK
Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time” singer Cyndi Lauper has announced her farewell tour.

In what will be her first major tour in more than a decade – and her final – the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter will headline concerts at 23 cities across North America from Oct. 18 to Dec. 5, according to events promoter Live Nation.

Also known for songs such as “True Colors” and “All Through the Night,” the two-time Grammy winner will start her tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal in Canada’s Quebec province. She’ll later make her way to Madison Square Garden in her hometown New York City on Oct. 30, and will eventually reach her last stop at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Throughout her tour, Lauper will be joined by special guests, who will be announced at a later date, Live Nation said in a press release on May 3.

Tickets are available through an artist presale. More presales will also take place leading up to the general sale on June 7 on Live Nation’s website.

A documentary exploring Lauper’s life and career also aired on Paramount+ on June 3 in the U.S. and Canada. Directed by Alison Ellwood, “Let the Canary Sing” chronicles Lauper’s rise to stardom, her ever-evolving and influential punk-style, and her advocacy work, according to the release.

She is also due to talk about her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour” and the documentary today as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan
