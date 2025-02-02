Cybercrime raids net 44 suspects in data breach case

ISTANBUL

Authorities have arrested 44 suspects in a nationwide cybercrime operation involving the illegal sale and use of personal data, state-run Anadolu Agency said on Feb. 1.

The operations across 25 provinces targeted individuals allegedly responsible for accessing and exploiting sensitive information obtained through an illicit interrogation system. The data was reportedly sold for money or used to threaten and blackmail victims.

Police's cybercrime teams detained 64 suspects, including children, in connection with the operation. Prosecutors confirmed that 50 individuals were referred to the criminal court with a request for their arrest.

A ruling said 44 of the suspects would remain in custody, while others would face restrictions under judicial oversight. Authorities revealed that seized data included identity numbers, land registry records and health information.

Reports have surfaced that many children were victims of blackmail, with some allegedly driven to suicide as a result.