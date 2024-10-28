Cumali the mascot of gazelle breeding station

ŞANLIURFA

A gazelle named Cumali, brought to the Şanlıurfa 75th Anniversary Gazelle Breeding Station as a calf, has become the beloved mascot for both the station’s staff and its visitors.

Due to its endangered status, the population of gazelles protected under the Agriculture Ministry’s General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) at the Şanlıurfa 75th Anniversary Gazelle Breeding Station continues to increase each year. Cumali, found and rescued from a home in the area two years ago, was given special care and has received great interest from people since then.

According to Mehmet Cezayiroğlu, Şanlıurfa regional director of Nature Conservation and National Parks, teams responded to a report of a gazelle being kept as a pet in a home two years ago, and they brought it to the Kızılkuyu Gazelle Breeding Station.

Stating that they carefully raised the baby gazelle, Cezayiroğlu said: "Our friends have been feeding him since he was a calf and named him Cumali. Because he is used to seeing people, he approaches the staff at the station instead of running away. We feed him just like we feed our other gazelles, giving him his food, barley and hay. He roams closer to the fence, separate from other gazelles. He does not run away from people. He is also followed with interest by students coming from villages. Cumali has become the mascot of this place, and our visitors are also showing interest."

Cezayiroğlu added that they plan to improve the habitat of the gazelles at the breeding station, noting the importance of raising awareness about wildlife conservation. He mentioned that Cumali’s presence not only contributed to the protection efforts but also engaged the community and visitors in learning more about gazelles and their habitats.

“Our aim is to ensure the survival of the gazelle species in this region. By sharing Cumali’s story, we hope to inspire more people to take an interest in wildlife conservation and the natural environment. We want to show that these animals are a part of our cultural heritage and deserve protection,” he said.

The station aims to attract more visitors and students, creating educational programs that highlight the significance of gazelles and the efforts made to protect them. As Cumali continues to capture the hearts of people, the staff hopes to foster a deeper understanding of wildlife conservation in the region.