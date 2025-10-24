Crop output forecast shows decline in 2025

Türkiye anticipates a substantial decline in crop production for 2025, as projected in the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK)'s second estimate released on Oct. 24.

The report, prepared using the data from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, points to steep declines across cereals, fruits and several key commodities.

Overall production of cereals and other field crops, excluding fodder, is projected to drop by 10.4 percent compared with 2024, while vegetables are forecast to slip by 0.8 percent.

The sharpest fall is seen in fruits, beverages and spice crops, which are expected to contract by more than 30 percent. Total output is estimated at 67.1 million tons for cereals and other crops, 33.3 million tons for vegetables and 19.8 million tons for fruits and related products.

Cereal production alone is set to decline by 12.4 percent to 34.2 million tons. Wheat output is forecast to fall nearly 14 percent to 17.9 million tons.

Potato production is forecast to fall by 13 percent to 6 million tons, while sunflower and soybean output are both expected to contract by more than 17 percent.

Vegetable production is expected to remain broadly stable at 33.3 million tons.

The most dramatic changes are in fruit production, which is projected to fall by nearly a third. Apple output is forecast to plunge by almost half, peaches and nectarines by more than 40 percent and cherries by over 70 percent.

Nut production is also set to contract heavily, with hazelnuts, walnuts and pistachios all down by more than a third. Olive production is forecast to drop by 34.7 percent.

