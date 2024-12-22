Crimean Tatar official named as Ukraine’s ambassador to Ankara

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Neriman Celal, deputy chair of the Crimean Tatar parliament, as Ukraine’s ambassador to Ankara.

Zelensky discussed recent developments and announced key governmental decisions, including the approval of new ambassadors.

“Today, together with our diplomatic team, we approved the list of new Ukrainian ambassadors,” he said in a video on Telegram.

He noted that 30 ambassadorial appointments were finalized, including the decision to appoint Celal, who was freed from Russian captivity months ago, as ambassador to Türkiye.

He named diplomats for Ukraine’s missions to the U.N. and NATO. “These and other decrees will be published in accordance with diplomatic procedures shortly,” he said.

Celal, a prominent Crimean Tatar leader, was detained by Russian security forces in 2021 near the village of Angara in Crimea.

Russian intelligence accused the Crimean Tatar parliament and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry of organizing a sabotage operation, leading to Celal’s imprisonment.

He was freed June 28 as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Celal’s appointment as ambassador marks a significant step in Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in strengthening ties with Türkiye.