Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

ISTANBUL

Turkish consumers are preparing to spend an average of 320 euros (15,539 Turkish Liras) during the November discount season, according to new research by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

While this figure represents a slight dip from last year’s 326 euros, it still places Türkiye well ahead of the European average of 268 euros, which itself marks a 3 percent decline compared with 2024.

PwC’s findings highlight that Turkish shoppers continue to allocate larger budgets to the “Legendary Friday” and November sales period than their European counterparts.

The survey shows that 87 percent of Turkish respondents intend to shop during the discount season, up from 85 percent last year. In Europe, the share remains steady at 83 percent, suggesting consumer interest there may have reached a plateau.

Notably, 53 percent of Turkish consumers said they would be willing to return to a brand they tried for the first time during this period.

While half of Turkish consumers still begin their research on online marketplaces, this represents a sharp drop from 77 percent in 2024. Instead, shoppers are diversifying their information sources, with search engine use rising from 27 percent to 35 percent, price comparison sites increasing from 32 percent to 34 percent, and visits to brand websites climbing from 19 percent to 25 percent.

One of the most striking changes is the growing influence of social media. The share of consumers citing social platforms as a source of inspiration nearly doubled, from 16 percent in 2024 to 31 percent in 2025.

Artificial intelligence is also beginning to play a role. Although still modest at 13 percent, the use of AI assistants in pre-purchase research signals a trend toward greater personalization in retail strategies in the years ahead, said the report.