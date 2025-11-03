Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

ISTANBUL
Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Turkish consumers are preparing to spend an average of 320 euros (15,539 Turkish Liras) during the November discount season, according to new research by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

While this figure represents a slight dip from last year’s 326 euros, it still places Türkiye well ahead of the European average of 268 euros, which itself marks a 3 percent decline compared with 2024.

PwC’s findings highlight that Turkish shoppers continue to allocate larger budgets to the “Legendary Friday” and November sales period than their European counterparts.

The survey shows that 87 percent of Turkish respondents intend to shop during the discount season, up from 85 percent last year. In Europe, the share remains steady at 83 percent, suggesting consumer interest there may have reached a plateau.

Notably, 53 percent of Turkish consumers said they would be willing to return to a brand they tried for the first time during this period.

While half of Turkish consumers still begin their research on online marketplaces, this represents a sharp drop from 77 percent in 2024. Instead, shoppers are diversifying their information sources, with search engine use rising from 27 percent to 35 percent, price comparison sites increasing from 32 percent to 34 percent, and visits to brand websites climbing from 19 percent to 25 percent.

One of the most striking changes is the growing influence of social media. The share of consumers citing social platforms as a source of inspiration nearly doubled, from 16 percent in 2024 to 31 percent in 2025.

Artificial intelligence is also beginning to play a role. Although still modest at 13 percent, the use of AI assistants in pre-purchase research signals a trend toward greater personalization in retail strategies in the years ahead, said the report.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
LATEST NEWS

  1. US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

    US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

  2. Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

    Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

  3. No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

    No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

  4. Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

    Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

  5. Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

    Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach
Recommended
Starbucks cedes China control to Boyu Capital in $4 bln deal

Starbucks cedes China control to Boyu Capital in $4 bln deal
Inequality crisis threatens democracy, experts warn G20

'Inequality crisis' threatens democracy, experts warn G20
Turkish banks’ short-term external debt set to decline in 2026: Fitch

Turkish banks’ short-term external debt set to decline in 2026: Fitch
Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October
Türkiyes annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low

Türkiye's annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low
Trumps global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court

Trump's global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court
WORLD EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU environment ministers will Tuesday make a last-ditch attempt to reassert the bloc's climate ambitions by nailing down key emissions targets in the run-up to the U.N.'s climate summit in Brazil.
ECONOMY US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

The U.S. government will become a shareholder in a startup specializing in rare earth processing, the company has announced, as the United States looks to reduce its dependence on China.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿