Consumer confidence index edges down in September

ANKARA

Türkiye’s consumer confidence index eased to 83.9 in September, a 0.4 percent decline from August, when it had posted a 0.9 percent month-on-month increase to 84.3, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank on Sept. 22.

The index, which ranges from 0 to 200, indicates optimism when above 100 and pessimism when below that threshold.

In September, the sub-index measuring households’ current financial situation fell 3.2 percent from the previous month, reversing a 2.6 percent gain in August. Expectations for household finances over the next 12 months improved slightly, rising 0.2 percent after a 0.9 percent drop in the prior month.

The outlook for the general economic situation in the year ahead slipped 0.5 percent in September, following a 0.7 percent decline in August.

Meanwhile, the index tracking consumers’ spending intentions for durable goods rose 0.9 percent, slowing from the 2.5 percent increase recorded in the previous month.