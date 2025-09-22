Consumer confidence index edges down in September

Consumer confidence index edges down in September

ANKARA
Consumer confidence index edges down in September

Türkiye’s consumer confidence index eased to 83.9 in September, a 0.4 percent decline from August, when it had posted a 0.9 percent month-on-month increase to 84.3, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank on Sept. 22.

 

The index, which ranges from 0 to 200, indicates optimism when above 100 and pessimism when below that threshold.

 

In September, the sub-index measuring households’ current financial situation fell 3.2 percent from the previous month, reversing a 2.6 percent gain in August. Expectations for household finances over the next 12 months improved slightly, rising 0.2 percent after a 0.9 percent drop in the prior month.

 

The outlook for the general economic situation in the year ahead slipped 0.5 percent in September, following a 0.7 percent decline in August.

 

Meanwhile, the index tracking consumers’ spending intentions for durable goods rose 0.9 percent, slowing from the 2.5 percent increase recorded in the previous month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

    Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

  2. Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

    Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

  3. Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

    Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

  4. Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

    Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

  5. Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

    Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market
Recommended
Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation

Türkiye repurposes idle coal mines for renewable energy, reforestation
Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market

Tariff changes may redraw competition in auto market
Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study

Bank fossil fuel financing twice that for alternatives: Study
US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy

US and China locked in battle over Indonesia’s clean energy
Chip maker Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

Chip maker Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI
Sunset for Windows 10 updates leaves users in a bind

Sunset for Windows 10 updates leaves users in a bind
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 2 percent to 7 million in August
WORLD Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark — if symbolic — move.
ECONOMY Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

Eight of the 10 fastest-growing companies in Türkiye are headquartered in Ankara, according to the Türkiye’s Fastest-Growing 100 Companies list.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿