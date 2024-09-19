Companies, including Meta, blast EU decisions on AI

LONDON
A group of companies including Meta and Spotify blasted the European Union yesterday for its "fragmented and inconsistent" decision-making on data privacy and artificial intelligence (AI).

The firms along with several researchers and industry bodies signed an open letter claiming that Europe was already becoming less competitive and risked falling further behind in the age of AI.

The signatories called for "harmonised, consistent, quick and clear decisions" from data privacy regulators to "enable European data to be used in AI training for the benefit of Europeans."

The letter takes issue with recent decisions under the 2018 general data protection regulation (GDPR).

Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, recently halted plans to harvest data from European users to train its AI models after pressure from privacy regulators.

"In recent times, regulatory decision making has become fragmented and unpredictable, while interventions by the European Data Protection Authorities have created huge uncertainty about what kinds of data can be used to train AI models," said the letter.

Meta has faced record fines for breaching the privacy of users, including a single penalty of more than one billion euros under GDPR.

As well as data privacy rules, Europe became the first regional bloc to frame major legislation aiming to stop abuses of the technology, its AI Act coming into force earlier this year.

Meta and other tech giants have increasingly delayed products for the European market, claiming they were seeking legal clarity.

Meta delayed the EU-wide release of its Twitter alternative Threads by several months last year.

Google has similarly held back the release of AI tools in the EU.

WORLD Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

Israel, Hezbollah on brink of war amid exchange of strikes

The latest escalation brought Israel and Hezbollah back to the brink of the war on Sept. 20, as the Israeli military carried out dozens of strikes across southern Lebanon in what Lebanese security sources said were some of the most intense bombings in months.
ECONOMY Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
