Colombia declares 'protected archeological area' around treasure-laden shipwreck

Colombia declares 'protected archeological area' around treasure-laden shipwreck

CARTAGENA
Colombia declares protected archeological area around treasure-laden shipwreck

Colombia on May 22 declared a "protected archeological area" around the spot where a Spanish galleon sank off its Caribbean coast more than three centuries ago laden with gold, silver and emeralds.

The designation, said the culture ministry, "guarantees the protection of heritage" through the ship's "long-term preservation and the development of research, conservation and valuation activities."

The San Jose was owned by the Spanish crown when it was sunk by the British navy near Cartagena in 1708. Only a handful of its 600-strong crew survived.

The galleon had been heading back from the New World to the court of King Philip V of Spain, bearing chests of emeralds and some 200 tons of gold coins.

Before Colombia announced the discovery in 2015, the ship had long been sought by adventurers.

The value of its bounty has been estimated to run into the billions of dollars.

Culture Minister Juan David Correa insisted on May 22: "This is not a treasure, we do not treat it as such."

He announced the area's new designation at an event launching the first "non-intrusive" phase of a scientific exploration of the wreck.

Spain had laid claim to the ship and its contents under a U.N. convention Colombia is not party to, while Indigenous Qhara Qhara Bolivians claim the riches were stolen from them.

But the government of President Gustavo Petro has insisted on raising the wreck for purposes of science and culture.

Spanish and Qhara Qhara delegations were present at Wednesday's event.

The wreck is also claimed by U.S.-based salvage company Sea Search Armada, which insists it found it first more than 40 years ago and has taken Colombia to the U.N.'s Permanent Court of Arbitration, seeking $10 billion dollars.

shipwreck ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

    G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

  2. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

  3. Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

    Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

  4. Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase

    Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase

  5. Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes

    Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes
Recommended
Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting
Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

Roman Bath protected by glass terrace
Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase

Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase
Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes

Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes
Japanese dog of Doge meme fame dies

Japanese dog of 'Doge' meme fame dies
Barbie to make dolls to honor Williams and star athletes

Barbie to make dolls to honor Williams and star athletes
Palestinian films more important than ever directors say

Palestinian films 'more important than ever' directors say
WORLD G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

G7 finance ministers are expected Saturday to agree a broad plan to use interest from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, paving the way for a potential agreement among leaders next month.
ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿