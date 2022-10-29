Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya

Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya

Salim Uzun - ANTALYA
Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya

A coffin rest with an ancient inscription that reads the name of the Roman emperor Severus is being used in the southern province of Antalya’s Korkuteli district.

There are many immovable cultural assets in Korkuteli, the local authority said, noting that the coffin rest with the Roman-period inscription has been used in the courtyard of a mosque in the Kozağacı neighborhood for a long time.

“We will accept the issue as a report and investigate the area,” said Tahir Aksekili, the head of Antalya’s Elmalı Museum.

He said they do not have clear information on the subject.

“We made investigations in many villages and took some artifacts under protection. However, we did not go to Kozağacı. We will speed up the process,” he said.

Severus was the Roman emperor from 193 to 211. He was born in Leptis Magna (present-day Al-Khums, Libya) in the Roman province of Africa.

He seized power after the death of the emperor Pertinax in 193 during the Year of the Five Emperors.

WORLD Tropical storm slams into Philippines, dozens dead

Tropical storm slams into Philippines, dozens dead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy

    Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy

  2. US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades

    US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades

  3. Trendyol inks cooperation deal with Fawaz Alhokair Group

    Trendyol inks cooperation deal with Fawaz Alhokair Group

  4. Tourism revenue target revised to $44 billion

    Tourism revenue target revised to $44 billion

  5. Financial committee discusses expanding use of TROY

    Financial committee discusses expanding use of TROY
Recommended
Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case

Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case
Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains

Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains
Plane tree named after poet in Istanbul

Plane tree named after poet in Istanbul
Two high school students killed in latest e-scooter accident

Two high school students killed in latest e-scooter accident
‘Shadow teachers’ for children with special needs in Beylikdüzü

‘Shadow teachers’ for children with special needs in Beylikdüzü
Farmer from Konya exports pumpkin for Halloween

Farmer from Konya exports pumpkin for Halloween
WORLD Tropical storm slams into Philippines, dozens dead

Tropical storm slams into Philippines, dozens dead

Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae slammed into the Philippines on Oct. 29, after unleashing flash floods and landslides that left at least 45 people dead according to a sharply revised official tally.
ECONOMY Financial committee discusses expanding use of TROY

Financial committee discusses expanding use of TROY

The Financial Stability Committee discussed steps to be taken regarding the wider use of the Turkish payments system TROY, according to a statement released after the committee’s meeting. The committee convened on Oct. 27, chaired by Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati.
SPORTS Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye will establish sports consultancy offices in 13 European countries, where attachés will be appointed, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced.