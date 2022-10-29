Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya

Salim Uzun - ANTALYA

A coffin rest with an ancient inscription that reads the name of the Roman emperor Severus is being used in the southern province of Antalya’s Korkuteli district.

There are many immovable cultural assets in Korkuteli, the local authority said, noting that the coffin rest with the Roman-period inscription has been used in the courtyard of a mosque in the Kozağacı neighborhood for a long time.

“We will accept the issue as a report and investigate the area,” said Tahir Aksekili, the head of Antalya’s Elmalı Museum.

He said they do not have clear information on the subject.

“We made investigations in many villages and took some artifacts under protection. However, we did not go to Kozağacı. We will speed up the process,” he said.

Severus was the Roman emperor from 193 to 211. He was born in Leptis Magna (present-day Al-Khums, Libya) in the Roman province of Africa.

He seized power after the death of the emperor Pertinax in 193 during the Year of the Five Emperors.