‘Climate Portal’ to bring together climate studies

As part of the efforts of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry to combat the climate crisis, the Climate Portal, where studies on climate change and scientifically verified and reliable content can be shared, will soon be put into service.

Orhan Solak, the head of climate change unit of the ministry announced that the portal will be opened soon at the “Public Policies” session of the International Environment and Communication Summit.

Noting that adaptation to nature is as essential as reducing consumption damage to the environment in the fight against climate change Solak pointed out.

“We are preparing a Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan. The ministry is also working on improving the capacities of local governments,” Solak said.

“We have completed the ‘Climate Portal’ to provide an opportunity for all organizations fighting the climate crisis to share their scientifically verified and reliable studies on climate change.”

The ministry will launch the portal in the following days, Solak added.

Reminding that green areas are an essential carbon absorption area, they are trying to protect the ecological and economic balance in forests, stated Ahmet Köle, an officer from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

“We have functionally planned the policies to be implemented on forests in 10-year periods, taking into account environmental sensitivities,” Köle explained.

“The teams classified the forests in the country in three main categories. Approximately 42 percent of the forests serve economic purposes, while 40 percent of them are used for ecological sense.”

Some 9 percent of forests contribute social and defense purposes, Köle pointed out.

“When you add up the ratio of forests that serve ecological and social purposes, it takes precedence over economic planning. We have included industrialization, carbon storage due to technological development and tourism as sub-branches in our plans. We are also putting carbon emission areas into our new plans,” Köle added.

