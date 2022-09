Classical music festival in Bodrum

MUĞLA

Masters and young stars of classical music will meet with art lovers at the Opus Music Festival to be held in Bodrum Castle on Sept 9 and10. Young artists İlyun Bürkev, Ayşe Cemre Ağırgöl and Naz İrem Türkmen will take the stage at the festival on Sept 9. The event will host the 120-year-old German State Opera Chamber Orchestra on Sept 10. Under the baton of conductor Gürer Aykal.