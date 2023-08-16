Clarence Avant, 'Godfather of Black Music,' dies at 92

LOS ANGELES
Clarence Avant, the entertainment executive who is counted among the music world's most impactful figures, died over the weekend, a statement from his family said on Aug. 14. He was 92 years old.

Avant was of the most revered players in music and beyond, an advocate and mentor who pushed the boundaries for Black entertainers in an industry rife with racism.

Avant helped establish Venture Records, the first joint effort between a Black-owned music company and a major record label, in this case, MGM. He later launched Sussex records, and signed the likes of Bill Withers.

Avant worked at an array of other labels, produced films and also brokered deals for Black athletes including baseball superstar Hank Aaron.

He also consulted at Motown, and worked with other top producers including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis as well as Babyface.

He's been credited with burnishing the careers of countless artists, including Jones as well as Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg and Whitney Houston.

In 2021 Avant's wife Jacqueline was fatally shot at age 81, during a break-in of the couple's Beverly Hills home.

Earlier that year Avant received special accolades from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Recording Academy has also bestowed a number of honors on him and in 2007 he received the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award from the NAACP.

