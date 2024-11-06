Church in ancient city to open to tourism

ADANA
The Church of the Apostles (Havariler Kilisesi) in the ancient city of Anavarza, historically known as the "Invincible City," will soon open to tourism following excavations conducted as part of the Legacy to the Future Project.

Excavations are underway in the ancient city, located in the southern province of Adana's Kozan district and listed on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List. The project is led by Associate Professor Fatih Erhan from Osmaniye Korkut Ata University's Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, under the guidance of the Culture and Tourism Ministry's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Besides the seasonal excavations, work is also being conducted in Anavarza, known for its double-lane ancient road and triumphal arch, under the ministry’s Legacy to the Future Project.

Within the scope of the project, excavations began at the Church of the Apostles, the largest church identified in Anavarza, a site of considerable importance to early Christianity.

Currently, 25 people are working at the site, and excavations will continue uninterrupted. Following the excavations, the Church of the Apostles is planned to be opened to visitors.

Erhan said that Anavarza, which once served as a capital in history, stands out as a major ancient city with its large size.

In addition to temples and churches from the Roman and Byzantine periods, Erhan noted there are numerous Abbasid-period mosques in Anavarza. He added that no structure has been fully excavated in the region since work began in 2012.

Erhan said that along with the seasonal excavations that started on July 1, they are also working on some structures along the ancient colonnaded street under the project.

Speaking about the church, Erhan said: "The structure was built in the city center with a three-section basilica plan. Its dimensions were measured as 56 meters by 28 meters. However, the overall architectural features and all walls up to the roof level of the central section indicate it was originally a Roman temple. At least two stories of a Roman temple are present here. During the transition to Christianity, some structures were added, and pagan symbols were removed and replaced with crosses and Christian symbols, converting it into a church."

Erhan emphasized that the church is the largest they have identified within the entire Anavarza area, adding: "This is a very important church for early Christianity. We know that the city became a bishopric center starting from the fourth or fifth century. Therefore, it is the earliest and largest church in the ancient city. It can also be considered the central church."

Erhan pointed out that although the stones of the walls up to the roof of the building collapsed, the presence of these stones in the area indicates good preservation.

Emphasizing that they would complete the excavation soon, he said: "We think we will reach the church's floor at a depth of one-and-a-half to two meters in a short time. After completing the excavations, we plan to create a restoration blueprint and quickly restore the structure. Once the necessary work is completed, we will open it for visitors."

Erhan highlighted that Anavarza, which played a key political and military role in Rome's struggle against the Sassanids, is a treasure trove that offers valuable insights into history, and that excavations at the site are expected to continue for many years.

