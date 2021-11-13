Christopher Walken destroys original Banksy art

  November 13 2021

A piece of art created by Banksy was painted over by actor Christopher Walken in the final episode of BBC series The Outlaws.

The six-part comedy-drama follows a group of misfits renovating a derelict community centre in Bristol, as part of community service for crimes they have committed.

The anonymous street artist, who hails from Bristol, painted a rat with a can of spray paint with the words “Banksy” written above it for the series, the show has said.

In the final episode, which aired on Nov. 10, viewers see Walken’s character, Frank, completing his community service by painting over graffiti.

Upon finding the artwork, he asks his probation officer, Diane (Jessica Gunning), if he should pa-int over it, to which a distracted Diane explains that any graffiti must be painted over.

The series, and final episode, then ends with Frank painting over the graffiti.

“We can confirm that the artwork was an original Banksy, and that Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it,” a spokesperson for the show said.

