CHP's Özel holds talks with Palestinian leader

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) head Özgür Özel spoke by phone with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Aug. 18, reaffirming his party's support amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The conversation took place three days after Abbas addressed the Turkish parliament, a session Özel was unable to attend due to a broken foot.

During the call, he expressed regret for missing the event.

Özel recalled that he sent letters to 119 global leaders urging them to recognize a Palestinian state after his election as CHP leader last November.

He also emphasized his consistent efforts to bring attention to the violence in Gaza during his international visits.

"We see the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital as necessary and support a two-state solution," Özel said during the call.

The CHP leader also voiced support for Abbas's recent plan to visit Gaza. In response, Abbas invited Özel to visit Palestine.

Abbas also expressed gratitude for Özel's international outreach efforts, which he said would contribute to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

"We will never forget the history of the CHP and its ongoing support for the Palestinian cause," he remarked. "You are like a window opening to the world."

Abbas arrived in Ankara on Aug. 14 for a visit that comes as the threat of Iranian retaliation against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh fueled concerns of the war spreading across the Middle East.

Türkiye invited him after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress in July. The Palestinian leader added a trip to Ankara after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow the day before.

Abbas is president of the Palestinian Authority, which has largely been sidelined since the latest war in Gaza started.