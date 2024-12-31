CHP urges EU action on visa delays for students

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Dec. 30 called on European Union ambassadors to address visa delays hindering Turkish students from pursuing higher education abroad.

In a New Year’s letter signed by the party’s secretary-general, Selin Sayek Böke, and deputy leader, Suat Özçağdaş, the CHP highlighted the struggles faced by Turkish youth who secure admissions to international universities but are unable to obtain visas in a timely manner.

“We are ready for any kind of cooperation to eliminate the victimization of our youth,” read the letter.

The party described how numerous students faced delays or outright rejections during the visa application process, even after submitting all required documents. The hurdles, the CHP said, have postponed educational opportunities and negatively impacted the academic development of many young Turks.

"In the past year, we witnessed the victimization of our students who wanted to study at prestigious universities abroad due to the problems they experienced during the visa process," the letter said.

The CHP stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and the bloc to streamline visa procedures, noting that access to international education fosters cultural exchange and strengthens global ties.

The letter concluded with a call for EU countries to take supportive measures and work collaboratively with Türkiye to improve relations and address barriers in education.

In addition to raising concerns, the CHP extended good wishes for the new year and reiterated its commitment to fostering stronger ties between Türkiye and the EU.

The country's accession process, largely stalled since 2016, was thrust back into the spotlight after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the recommencement of membership talks a prerequisite for ratifying Sweden's NATO bid.

