CHP to reveal proposals for system change

  • May 14 2021 14:29:00

CHP to reveal proposals for system change

ANKARA
CHP to reveal proposals for system change

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will soon introduce its proposals for replacing the current executive-presidential system with a strengthened parliamentary model and launch a political discussion about them.

According to a piece of news by the daily Milliyet, a 110-page report prepared by the CHP will first be presented to the members of the CHP Party Assembly for an internal debate. The report will later be shared with the public opinion, including academic circles and non-governmental organizations.

After deliberations, the CHP will prepare a set of principles in the light of the report and hand it to all political parties. The social democrat party sees these principles as the core and the starting point for future coordinated efforts to reverse the current system. It believes these principles would constitute the foundation of the joint efforts for amending the constitution when the oppositional alliance comes to power.

The CHP’s work will also include a timeline for the realization of the goals set by the report.

In a recent interview, CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu underlined that his party would seek to act in coordination with other oppositional parties when it comes to amending the constitution and changing the system.

“That would be wrong if you would exclude other sides and hit the road alone. All the stake-holders, even those who did not vote for us, should join this process,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP is part of the Nation Alliance, along with the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party.

The CHP says democracy, the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms will stand as the main pillars of the oppositional alliance’s road map while reiterating that the current executive-presidential model has undermined the parliament and the state apparatus.

Turkey, kılıçdaorğlu, iyi party,

TURKEY Turkish police officer killed in attack on Iran border

Turkish police officer killed in attack on Iran border
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  3. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion as attacks intensify

    Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion as attacks intensify
Recommended
Turkish Parliament condemns Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque

Turkish Parliament condemns Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque
CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu
İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP
Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP

Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP
AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official

AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official
CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants
WORLD Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela’s electoral authority on May 13 announced mayoral and gubernatorial elections for November 21 as President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition made moves to restart stalled talks.
ECONOMY Turkeys Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

Turkey's Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on May 14 it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels amid the country's economic crisis.
SPORTS 2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

Istanbul will host the 2023 UEFA Champions League final as Turkey will mark the centenary of the republic's foundation in that year, Anadolu Agency learned on May 14.