CHP to reveal proposals for system change

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will soon introduce its proposals for replacing the current executive-presidential system with a strengthened parliamentary model and launch a political discussion about them.

According to a piece of news by the daily Milliyet, a 110-page report prepared by the CHP will first be presented to the members of the CHP Party Assembly for an internal debate. The report will later be shared with the public opinion, including academic circles and non-governmental organizations.

After deliberations, the CHP will prepare a set of principles in the light of the report and hand it to all political parties. The social democrat party sees these principles as the core and the starting point for future coordinated efforts to reverse the current system. It believes these principles would constitute the foundation of the joint efforts for amending the constitution when the oppositional alliance comes to power.

The CHP’s work will also include a timeline for the realization of the goals set by the report.

In a recent interview, CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu underlined that his party would seek to act in coordination with other oppositional parties when it comes to amending the constitution and changing the system.

“That would be wrong if you would exclude other sides and hit the road alone. All the stake-holders, even those who did not vote for us, should join this process,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP is part of the Nation Alliance, along with the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party.

The CHP says democracy, the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms will stand as the main pillars of the oppositional alliance’s road map while reiterating that the current executive-presidential model has undermined the parliament and the state apparatus.