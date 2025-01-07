CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts

CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts

ANKARA
CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel (2nd left) with DEM Party Van MP Pervin Buldan (right) and Istanbul MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder (left) and DEM Party member Ahmet Türk (2nd right) attending the meeting in Özel's office in the Parliament.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has pledged to back ongoing efforts to fight terrorism in Türkiye and has stressed the importance of including democratic measures in the process.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel met with a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) at the parliament on Jan. 7 as part of the latter’s ongoing talks with the political parties.

“We have proposed to establish a commission at the Parliament with the participation of all political parties. This commission should work in a way to increase our democratic standards,” Özel said in his address to his parliamentary group.

Instead of behind-door meetings, the process should run in a transparent and honest way through this commission, Özel said, underlining that academics, civil society and other stakeholders should also take part in this effort.

“It is important that the steps to be taken afterward should be democratic and legal,” he said, underlining this process should not turn into a part of negotiations between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the DEM Party for amending the constitution.

“Surely we won’t endorse any process designed for one person’s political career,” Özel referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“We are ready to contribute to the process if this effort includes increasing our democratic standards,” Özel said. "If not, there's no need to worry – as the CHP, we will resolve this issue when we come to power in the next elections."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Türkiye will reinforce unity by resolving terror problem: Bahçeli

Türkiye will reinforce unity by resolving terror problem: Bahçeli
DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6

DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6
DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan
Senior official resigns from İYİ Party

Senior official resigns from İYİ Party
Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an auspicious beginning

Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an 'auspicious beginning'
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿