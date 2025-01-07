CHP pledges support for counter-terrorism efforts

ANKARA

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel (2nd left) with DEM Party Van MP Pervin Buldan (right) and Istanbul MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder (left) and DEM Party member Ahmet Türk (2nd right) attending the meeting in Özel's office in the Parliament.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has pledged to back ongoing efforts to fight terrorism in Türkiye and has stressed the importance of including democratic measures in the process.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel met with a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) at the parliament on Jan. 7 as part of the latter’s ongoing talks with the political parties.

“We have proposed to establish a commission at the Parliament with the participation of all political parties. This commission should work in a way to increase our democratic standards,” Özel said in his address to his parliamentary group.

Instead of behind-door meetings, the process should run in a transparent and honest way through this commission, Özel said, underlining that academics, civil society and other stakeholders should also take part in this effort.

“It is important that the steps to be taken afterward should be democratic and legal,” he said, underlining this process should not turn into a part of negotiations between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the DEM Party for amending the constitution.

“Surely we won’t endorse any process designed for one person’s political career,” Özel referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“We are ready to contribute to the process if this effort includes increasing our democratic standards,” Özel said. "If not, there's no need to worry – as the CHP, we will resolve this issue when we come to power in the next elections."