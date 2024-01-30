CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts

IZMIR
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has finalized its nominations for mayoral candidates across İzmir province, including both the metropolitan municipality and its districts, in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Cemil Tugay, the incumbent mayor of the central Karşıyaka district, has been selected as the CHP's nominee for the mayoral position of the metropolitan municipality.

In a meeting held by the party's central executive board, new candidates were determined for various mayoral positions, covering most of the districts under CHP administration. However, incumbents Adil Kırgöz in Dikili, Filiz Ceritoğlu Sengel in Selçuk and İsmail Yetiştin in Seferihisar have retained their mayoral seats.

The nomination process involved comprehensive discussions within the party, culminating in a vote at the consecutive party assembly meeting.

Notably, nine women have been nominated to run for mayor across İzmir's districts. Among them is Behice Yıldız İşçimenler Ünsal, a businesswoman poised to replace Tugay in Karşıyaka.

Lal Denizli, daughter of renowned former national football team coach Mustafa Denizli, has been nominated to represent the CHP in Çeşme.

Further nominations include İrfan Önal in Bayraklı, Ömer Eşki in Bornova, Görkem Duman in Buca, Nilüfer Çınaraltı Mutlu in Konak and Uygar Yıldırım in Çiğli.

The CHP also put forth Onur Yiğit in Balçova, Ünal Işık in Gaziemir, Mustafa Günay in Güzelbahçe, Deniz Karakurt in Menemen and Övünç Demir in Torbalı.

Rounding out the list of nominees are Saniye Bora Fıçı in Foça, Nurşen Balcı in Karaburun and Selçuk Balkan in Urla, all set to compete under the CHP banner.

