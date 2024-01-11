CHP, MHP unveil comprehensive mayoral slates for local polls

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have revealed extensive slates of mayoral candidates in a move ahead of the March 31 local elections.

The CHP's announcement, following a party assembly meeting on Jan. 10, presented mayoral candidates for six pivotal metropolitan cities.

Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Mersin Mayor Vahap Seçer Aydın Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu and Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş have all been renominated, while a notable exception was in Eskişehir. The central province, long governed by Yılmaz Büyükerşen, saw municipal secretary-general Ayşen Ünlüce emerging as the nominee.

Former deputy Candan Yüceer secured the nomination for Tekirdağ mayor, while Burcu Köksal, the party's deputy parliamentary leader, was selected as the candidate for Afyonkarahisar.

In a surprising move, the renowned theater and TV series actor Erdal Beşikçioğlu was nominated for the mayoral position in the capital Ankara's Etimesgut district.

The CHP has also nominated candidates in several Istanbul districts that are not under its governance. Mesut Öksüz in Başakşehir, İnan Güney in Beyoğlu, Bora Balcı in Silivri, Erhan Güzel in Çatalca, Bülent Özmen in Eyüpsultan, Sinem Dedaş in Üsküdar and Eren Ali Bingöl in Tuzla signal an effort to broaden representation.

Kırklareli Mayor Mehmet Siyam Kesimoğlu and Bilecik Mayor Melek Mızrak Subaşı were also renominated.

Further expanding their reach, the CHP has nominated mayoral candidates for a total of 242 municipalities.

On the MHP front, the party unveiled the names of 55 candidates, encompassing two metropolitan, 12 non-metropolitan provincial and 41 district mayoral positions. Cengiz Ergün emerged as the candidate for Manisa and Serdar Soydan will run for the mayorship in Mersin.

The MHP renominated current mayors in eight provinces where it currently holds governance, including Bayram Çelik in Amasya, Hüseyin Fahri Fırıncıoğlu in Bartın, Hükmü Pekmezci in Bayburt, İsmail Hakkı Esen in Çankırı, Bekir Aksun in Erzincan, Rafet Vergili in Karabük, Savaş Kalaycı in Karaman and Alim Işık in Kütahya.

The MHP introduced changes in two provinces, with Yüksel Aydın, a member of the party's central executive board, running in Kastamonu, and İbrahim Çenet, the district governor of Mersin's Toroslar district, running in Osmaniye.

In the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-controlled provinces of Nevşehir and Niğde, the MHP's presence will be marked by the candidacy of provincial chairman Adnan Doğu and Hamdi Doğan, the vice-rector of a university, respectively.