CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP

  • October 14 2020 17:08:00

CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP

ANKARA
CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP

The Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) lawmakers met on Oct. 14 for an urgent parliament group session after a local court defied the constitutional court ruling for the retrial of former CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoğlu.

CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu made a short assessment at the closed meeting of the party where he said, “We are rightful. We will act with patience and common sense. We will wait.”

The General Assembly of the Constitutional Court also held a meeting on Oct. 14 upon the decision of the Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court which rejected the request of the top court for Berberoğlu.

Elaborating on the local court’s ruling, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the process is “entirely maintained within the law.”

“In the past, there was an example of this about Şahin Alpay. Again, the local court had taken such a step by making a ruling. Here, too, the local court has taken a step it can by making this decision,” he said

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül stated that the judicial process has yet to finish for the former CHP lawmaker.

Elaborating on the ruling of Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court that said there is no room for a retrial of Berberoğlu, Gül told reporters that the court process continues, and they will follow this process.

Reminding that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) brought the right to an individual application to the constitutional court, Gül said that in this way, the Constitutional Court is an important domestic remedy.

Emphasizing that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are binding, Gül said, “While making these rulings, it is necessary to engage in behaviors and attitudes as required by democracy and the law. It is necessary to avoid behaviors that harm dignity,” he said.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Sept. 17 that Berberoğlu’s right to stand for election and engage in political activities along with his right to freedom and security have been breached for which a retrial will take place for Berberoğlu under the unanimous violation decision of the top court.

The Constitutional Court ruled for a violation of rights and a retrial for Berberoğlu on the grounds that he had been dismissed from deputyship with a final sentence of five years and 10 months before his application was concluded.

Berberoğlu had initially been sentenced to 25 years in prison on espionage charges for providing daily Cumhuriyet with a video purporting to show Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) trucking weapons into Syria.

Berberoğlu was re-elected as the deputy in the June 24, 2018 elections. He was released from prison in late 2018 after 15-month imprisonment.

On June 4, the Turkish Parliament stripped Berberoğlu of his deputyship.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

    Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

  2. Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

    Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

  3. Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

    Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

  4. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  5. ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul

    ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul
Recommended
Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

Top court member’s tweet stirs debate
Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations

Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations
Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17
Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker

Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker
Parliament subcommittee to inspect situation in Karabakh

Parliament subcommittee to inspect situation in Karabakh
EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister

EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister
WORLD Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

The leader of Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and his inner circle were handed 13-year prison sentences on Oct. 14 as a trial seen as one of the most important in the country's modern political history neared its conclusion.
ECONOMY Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes gets seasons first EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes secured their first win in the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, beating German team ALBA Berlin 93-72 in a Round 3 game on Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Arena. 