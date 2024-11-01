CHP meets to map response after mayor’s arrest

ISTANBUL

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) held a closed-door meeting in Istanbul on Nov. 1 to discuss how to response to the arrest of its Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer on terrorism charges.

Organized instead of a regular parliamentary group session in the capital Ankara, the meeting marks the start of a three-day “camp” for the party.

This event, initially set to take place in the southern city of Antalya, was relocated to Istanbul and repurposed following Özer’s detention.

Özer was taken into custody by Istanbul authorities on Oct. 30 after the city’s chief public prosecutor’s office said he had links to senior PKK members.

In response, the Interior Ministry appointed Istanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy as a trustee for the district.

The party’s leader Özgür Özel, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Istanbul head Özgür Çelik are expected to address the gathering.

During a rally held to protest the decision on Oct. 31, Özel called on the government to hold early elections. This call is also set to be discussed at the Istanbul camp.