GİRESUN
CHP leader vows to establish ‘new climate’ in Türkiye

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to change the climate of Türkiye and make it free of polarization if his party comes to power in the coming elections.

“I am aiming to bring a new climate to Türkiye,” Kılıçdaroğlu said while addressing people in the Black Sea province Giresun on Sept. 6.

Türkiye has suffered polarization in the past, the CHP leader said and added that the country experienced many painful events over the course of 100 years while referring to the incidents of executed prime ministers and young people, where people killed each other because of different ideologies.

“We have experienced great pain. Now, a new polarization process is being aimed at. I want to call out to all my brothers from Giresun and all Türkiye from Giresun, Don’t get into polarization,” he stated. “We must respect everyone’s opinion. We can live in peace in this country together.”

He also said that people must fulfill the duty of serving everyone without being polarized, not marginalizing anyone and without making anyone’s identity or lifestyle a material for politics, stressing that his purpose was to establish this climate in the country.

The CHP leader said he took the first step and that they would make peace with all segments of the society.

“If we stand together, if we fight together, if we go to the polls and vote, and if we listen to the voice of our conscience when we vote, everything will be fine in this country,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview with Fox TV on Sept. 5 that he is ready to run in the next presidential elections if other opposition parties agree on his name.

He stressed that the candidacy process will be carried out with the decision taken by six opposition parties.

