CHP leader urges youth to vote

  • November 23 2021 16:30:22

CHP leader urges youth to vote

ANKARA
CHP leader urges youth to vote

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has called on the youth of the country to vote in the upcoming elections.

Addressing his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Nov. 23, Kılıçdaroğlu said 6.3 million young people will go to the ballot box and vote in the upcoming elections.

“Vote for your future,” he said.

He called on university students and said the CHP is committed to solving their problems. “We will overturn this system that leaves you unemployed after university. We will completely terminate this scheme,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Commemorating Nov. 24 Teachers’ Day with modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words, “Education is what makes a nation live as a free, independent, glorious, high community, or leaves it to dependence and misery,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, “A society that does not value its teachers is deprived of education.”

“There is no chance to wait for anything. If you haven’t solved the teacher’s problem, you can’t solve the country’s problems,” he said.

Both ‘Saturday Mothers,’ ‘Diyarbakır Mothers’ are rightful

“Saturday Mothers” have been searching for their children for 26 years, he said, referring to the relatives of people who were subjected to forced disappearance under state supervision have been gathering at the same place in Istanbul every week since 1995 to demand justice.

“At least show their burial place, they say. Many mothers died without seeing them. And they sat silently in Galatasaray Square every Saturday and demanded their rights, in motherly nobility. Exactly 699 weeks. In the 700th week, they oppressed them, beat them and sent them away,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Of course, the Saturday Mothers are right, but Diyarbakır Mothers are also right. We need to share the pain of those mothers. We do not discriminate in society,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu was referring to several mothers carrying out sit-in protests in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır outside the provincial office of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has long been accused by the government of having links with the PKK terror group.

politics,

TURKEY CHP leader urges youth to vote

CHP leader urges youth to vote
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

  2. Elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023: Erdoğan

    Elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023: Erdoğan

  3. UAE crown prince to visit Turkey

    UAE crown prince to visit Turkey

  4. MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy

    MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy

  5. People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

    People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping
Recommended
MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy

MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy
We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader

We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader
İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’

İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’
President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation

President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation
Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan

Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan
CHP vows to break Turkey’s ill fate through building social unity

CHP vows to break 'Turkey’s ill fate' through building social unity
WORLD Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

At least 45 people, including a dozen minors, were killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on Nov. 23 morning, officials said.

ECONOMY US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

The U.S. and Turkey announced on Nov. 22 an agreement on the transition from existing Digital Services Tax to a new multilateral solution agreed by the OECD-G20 inclusive framework. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

10-man Fenerbahçe defeated Galatasaray with a 2-1 score on Nov. 21 in the nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby.