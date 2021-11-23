CHP leader urges youth to vote

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has called on the youth of the country to vote in the upcoming elections.

Addressing his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Nov. 23, Kılıçdaroğlu said 6.3 million young people will go to the ballot box and vote in the upcoming elections.

“Vote for your future,” he said.

He called on university students and said the CHP is committed to solving their problems. “We will overturn this system that leaves you unemployed after university. We will completely terminate this scheme,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Commemorating Nov. 24 Teachers’ Day with modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words, “Education is what makes a nation live as a free, independent, glorious, high community, or leaves it to dependence and misery,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, “A society that does not value its teachers is deprived of education.”

“There is no chance to wait for anything. If you haven’t solved the teacher’s problem, you can’t solve the country’s problems,” he said.

Both ‘Saturday Mothers,’ ‘Diyarbakır Mothers’ are rightful

“Saturday Mothers” have been searching for their children for 26 years, he said, referring to the relatives of people who were subjected to forced disappearance under state supervision have been gathering at the same place in Istanbul every week since 1995 to demand justice.

“At least show their burial place, they say. Many mothers died without seeing them. And they sat silently in Galatasaray Square every Saturday and demanded their rights, in motherly nobility. Exactly 699 weeks. In the 700th week, they oppressed them, beat them and sent them away,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Of course, the Saturday Mothers are right, but Diyarbakır Mothers are also right. We need to share the pain of those mothers. We do not discriminate in society,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu was referring to several mothers carrying out sit-in protests in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır outside the provincial office of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has long been accused by the government of having links with the PKK terror group.