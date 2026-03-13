CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

ANKARA
CHP leader urges democracy, peace amid global crises

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on March 12 called for democratic solutions and peaceful approaches to global conflicts, warning that democracy “cannot be imported by raining bombs on a country.”

 

Speaking at a Socialist International (SI) meeting via video, Özel was joined by CHP deputy leader Namık Tan and foreign policy coordinator İlhan Uzgel. The meeting was presided over by Spanish Prime Minister and SI head Pedro Sanchez.

 

“Today, the global liberal order based on the rule of law and free trade faces intense and destructive attacks,” Özel said. He cited rising populism, radicalization, Islamophobia, antisemitism and security threats including the war in Ukraine and cyberattacks as challenges confronting Europe and the world.

 

Özel criticized what he described as “rule-breaking” policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders who attempt to impose their will on other countries. “Democracy cannot be imported by bombing a country. The future of Iran must be decided by its own citizens,” he said.

 

He advocated for “a perspective of power through peace” rather than the so-called “peace through power” approach, asserting that democratic governance is the most cost-effective way to maintain stability and security. Özel emphasized that protecting democracy also safeguards economic welfare and vulnerable populations.

 

Turning to domestic politics, Özel referenced the ongoing legal proceedings against jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and described the current political climate as a "struggle against authoritarianism."

 

“We are trying to keep our party and the fight for democracy alive... as we march toward power,” he said, arguing CHP’s continued prominence in polls despite challenges.

Diplomacy,

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