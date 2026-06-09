Kalın joins Cairo talks on Gaza ceasefire roadmap

CAIRO

Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın attended talks in Cairo on efforts to advance the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to an Egyptian statement and Turkish security sources.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the parties discussed a draft roadmap aimed at moving the ceasefire process forward and addressing obstacles on the ground.

The talks were attended by Kalın, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), as well as senior officials from Egypt and Qatar and representatives of Palestinian groups.

The ministry said the discussions were held in a generally constructive atmosphere and focused on steps needed to implement the next phase of the ceasefire.

The agenda included completing obligations under the first phase, increasing humanitarian aid access to Gaza and maintaining calm on the ground.

The parties also discussed Gaza’s future administration, reconstruction efforts, the deployment of an international force and mechanisms to implement the ceasefire.

Separately, Turkish security sources said Kalın held meetings on the sidelines with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Those meetings addressed regional developments, including the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, as well as Somalia, Sudan and Libya, the sources said.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. Its first phase included a prisoner exchange, expanded humanitarian aid access and the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from some areas.

Palestinian sources say Israel has not fully met its obligations under the deal and that attacks have continued.

The second phase is expected to address Gaza’s administration, reconstruction, the deployment of an international force, Israel’s withdrawal and political and security arrangements.

Representatives of Palestinian groups and guarantor countries began contacts in Cairo on Sunday to discuss the next stage of the ceasefire process.