Turkish Cyprus: French-Greek Cypriot pact undermines regional stability

NICOSIA

France's Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin, left, and her Cypriot counterpart Vasilis Palmas pose for photos after signing an agreement during an informal EU defense meeting in Nicosia, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Turkish Cyprus on June 8 criticized the military cooperation agreement signed between France and Greek Cyprus, warning that the deal undermines peace and stability in Eastern Mediterranean.

In a written statement, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), signed by French and Greek Cypriot defense ministers, poses risks not only to the security of Turkish

Cypriots but also, in the long term, to Greek Cypriots.

Üstel said France, which he argued has no historical, geographical or political ties to Cyprus, is seeking to expand its military presence in the region.

He warned that such steps could disrupt the fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean, describing the agreement as “an extremely wrong step.”

Üstel also said the deal disregards the Turkish Cypriot side.

Under the SOFA, which was discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Greek Cyprus on April 23 and subsequently negotiated between the two sides, French military assets may be deployed in southern Cyprus under certain conditions.

The SOFA also grants France access to military bases and infrastructure in southern Cyprus.

The agreement is also reported to include provisions on military technology sharing, joint exercises, and strategic dialogue between France and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Meanwhile, U.N. envoy Maria Angela Holguin on June 8 met with Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman and said preparations were underway for a new expanded-format meeting on Cyprus involving the countries on the island and guarenteers Türkiye, Greece, the U.K. and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Holguin described her talks with Erhürman and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides as productive, adding that the 5+1 meeting is expected to take place in July or August, although a final date has yet to be determined.

The Cyprus dispute has endured for decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite multiple U.N.-led initiatives.

The last major round of peace talks collapsed in Switzerland in 2017. However, leaders from both sides have held several meetings this year, described as “constructive” by Guterres.