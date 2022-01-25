CHP leader to visit Diyarbakır this week

  • January 25 2022 13:34:59

ANKARA
Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said he would pay a visit to the southern province of Diyarbakır on Jan. 27.

“I send greetings to the people of Diyarbakir from here,” he told reporters after a meeting with Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) leader Ali Babacan.

“If there will be democracy in this country, if everyone in this country will not be marginalized because of their identity and if they will not be marginalized because of their beliefs, then the way will pass through Diyarbakır,” he stated.

The CHP leader said he would tell this to the people of Diyarbakir. “I will pass on my thoughts. I will also answer their questions with great sincerity,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu stated that the meeting was fruitful and that Babacan made suggestions regarding the “transition process.” Emphasizing the importance of this process, the CHP leader said that the results of constitutional studies will be announced to the public.

He also voiced criticism for the interruption of natural gas flow to large industrial sites and power stations.

“Existing tanks are not filled. Why are they not filled, why is such a serious disruption in industrial production allowed to occur,” he said.

Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has lowered natural gas flow to large industrial sites and power stations by 40 percent because of a disruption in pipeline gas imports from Iran.

The national pipeline company has taken all necessary measures for households not to be affected by the shortage, a statement released on Jan. 20’s evening said.

TURKEY Armenia warm to attend Antalya diplomacy forum: PM Pashinyan

Armenia warm to attend Antalya diplomacy forum: PM Pashinyan
