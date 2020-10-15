CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president

  • October 15 2020 13:04:00

CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president

ANKARA
CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express his party’s support in the Azerbaijani army’s struggle to liberate occupied territories from Armenian occupation.

“We believe that Azerbaijan, right both in terms of international law and history, will outcompete [Armenia] both on the ground and on the diplomacy table and will include Nagorno-Karabakh back to Azerbaijani territories by defending its national cause to the end,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in the letter.

Expressing his condolences for the Azerbaijani soldiers who have lost their lives while fighting to liberate the country’s lands, Kılıçdaroğlu said he had been intensively following the Azerbaijani army’s operations.

“The international community has failed to find a solution to the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories for years and displacement of more than one million [Azerbaijani] migrants from their homeland,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that a temporary ceasefire between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armies would create an opportunity but stressed that the ultimate solution to the problem was the unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Armenia from the occupied territories.

“We are cursing Armenia’s rocket attacks against the residential settlements like Ganja, Berde, Mingecevir in a bid to spread out the war in entire Azerbaijan and causing civilian casualties,” read the letter.

“Our hearts are beating for Azerbaijan,” the CHP said, citing modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words, “The problems of Azerbaijan are our problems, and their rejoicing is our rejoicing.”

