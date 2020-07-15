CHP leader says his party doesn’t forget July 15 martyrs

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said his party will never forget those who were killed in the July 15 coup attempt or those that permitted the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) to seep into state bodies.

“We will never forget our 251 martyrs, who died for the sake of democracy, and we will not forget those who [allowed] FETÖ to enter the capillaries of this state,” he said on Twitter on July 15.

“I curse the treacherous terrorist organization that attacked democracy and the nation on July 15, 2016,” he stated.

Meanwhile, İyi (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener was unable to attend commemoration events on July 15 because one of her security guards was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, no special sessions were held this year in parliament’s General Assembly, and deputies were not invited to attend the ceremony at the legislature’s Martyrs’ Monument.

Those that did attend events were subjected to a virus test.

Instead of attending events at parliament, Kılıçdaroğlu attended the funeral of celebrated Turkish novelist Adalet Ağaoğlu, who died on July 14 at the age of 90.