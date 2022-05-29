CHP leader blames gov’t for pressure on opposition mayors

  • May 29 2022 11:37:00

VAN
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has criticized the government for imposing pressure on the oppositional municipalities and blocking their services to the people.

“There are pressures and threats against our mayors. There are those who are jealous of the success of our mayors. ‘How can the CHP municipalities fail?’ is the thing they are after,” Kılıçdaroğlu said at a workshop devoted to the works of the municipalities in the eastern town of Van over the weekend.

“These interventions will never prevent our municipalities from delivering services to the people. Our intention is to work for the people,” he said.

CHP municipalities serve more than half of the total population, including Turkey’s three largest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, the CHP leader recalled. “More than 4.8 million households were given social assistance to the value of 12 billion Turkish Liras. If this aid were not provided, Turkey could face more social explosions. The government should be thankful to our mayors.”

The citizens living in Van should join the oppositional parties should they want to live in peace and comfort, Kılıçdaroğlu suggested, criticizing the government for removing democratically elected mayors from the ranks of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and appointing trustees instead of them.

“You will cast your votes for us if you don’t want trustee mayors. You will join us if you want to see increased border trade. You will join us if you don’t want people being arrested because of their thoughts and if you want Selahattin Demirtaş and Osman Kavala released from prison,” he said, citing the former co-leader of HDP and businessman who has been convicted and given a life sentence over the 2013 Gezi protests.

