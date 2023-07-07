CHP launches audits of party organizations

CHP launches audits of party organizations

Party organizations within the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) are set to undergo audits led by current and former deputies and members of the party assembly, in an effort to gauge the pulse and assess their activities.

Deputies assigned to the audits will be provided with a form, enabling them to assess the state of the organization's buildings, identify communication issues with the public, evaluate ongoing activities and address any needs or deficiencies. Reports based on these forms will guide the studies conducted on a provincial basis.

Meanwhile, the dismissal of several provincial and district administrations during the last central executive board meeting followed ongoing debates surrounding change within the party.

Among those affected were district heads in Hatay, including Defne, Arsuz, Samandağ, Erzin and Belen. However, local media later reported that the decision had been halted.

The party's Defne head Akın Parlakyıldız reacted to the decision, speaking to daily Milliyet. "This district achieved a record-breaking 92 percent of the votes... I am the chair of the district with the highest number of votes [cast for the CHP]. I don't understand how success criteria are determined, but we have been treated unjustly," he said.

The dismissal of provincial heads included those in Mardin, Hakkari, Muş, Ağrı and Van. Additionally, CHP's Beykoz head Aydın Düzgün also announced his dismissal through a social media post.

Sevgi Kılıç, a member of the party assembly, voiced her dissatisfaction with the decision, stating, "It is unacceptable to dismiss Aydındüz, who has served as the district chairman for nearly six years, winning two congresses, while the ordinary congress process is underway."

Separately, CHP's Tanju Özcan, the mayor of Bolu, has embarked on a "Change and Justice" march from Bolu to the party headquarters in the capital Ankara. Özcan, who called the party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to resign after the recent electoral defeat, shares the opinion of those who believe that Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent figure within the party, is suitable for the party chairship.

İmamoğlu, a strong advocate for change, revealed a manifesto on July 4, emphasizing the need for a transformation within the CHP and the broader opposition landscape in Türkiye.

