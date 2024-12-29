CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

ANKARA
CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

Thousands gathered in Ankara’s Tandoğan Square on Dec. 28 for a rally organized by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as party leader Özgür Özel delivered criticisms of the government’s economic policies.

"You are darkening the lives of retirees and minimum wage earners. Do not cast a shadow anymore and step aside. Come before us at the ballot box and be accountable to this nation," Özel called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the event.

The rally drew workers, retirees, students and representatives from unions and associations. It came in the wake of the government’s announcement of a 2025 minimum wage set at 22,104 Turkish Liras, a 30 percent increase from 17,002 liras.

Özel described the raise as insufficient, calling the new figure a "poverty wage."

"This government has taken 2,000 liras out of the pockets of minimum wage earners for the first time in history by increasing the minimum wage by 5,000 liras, as it had weakened by 7,000 liras [by inflation]," he said.

"In 2002, a minimum wage was worth seven quarter gold coins. Last year, the 17,002 liras minimum wage was worth five quarter gold coins, and the latest figure is only worth three quarters."

The CHP leader also addressed unionization rates, lamenting a sharp decline over the decades.

"In the 1970s, three out of four workers were unionized, but today, unfortunately, this figure is 14.75 percent," he said, urging workers to join unions to strengthen their bargaining power.

The main opposition party had proposed a minimum wage of 30,000 liras, aiming to alleviate financial strain on workers while supporting small businesses.

Özel outlined the plan, suggesting a 6,000-lira subsidy per employee for employers with up to 10 minimum wage earners, which he said would prevent adverse effects on tradespeople.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

    Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

  2. Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

    Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

  3. Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

    Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

  4. Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

    Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

  5. New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

    New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Recommended
Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing
New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Türkiye ushers in New Year with wave of vibrant festivities

Türkiye ushers in New Year with wave of vibrant festivities
DEM Party more hopeful after rare talks with Öcalan

DEM Party 'more hopeful' after rare talks with Öcalan
Erdoğan wraps up busy year of diplomatic engagements

Erdoğan wraps up busy year of diplomatic engagements
Türkiyes communication satellite reaches designated orbit

Türkiye's communication satellite reaches designated orbit
Price for plastic bags rises to 0.50 liras

Price for plastic bags rises to 0.50 liras
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine on Dec. 30 swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
ECONOMY Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

The inflation is declining and will continue to fall, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the moves on tobacco and fuel tax will not put inflation at risk.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿