CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

ANKARA

Thousands gathered in Ankara’s Tandoğan Square on Dec. 28 for a rally organized by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as party leader Özgür Özel delivered criticisms of the government’s economic policies.

"You are darkening the lives of retirees and minimum wage earners. Do not cast a shadow anymore and step aside. Come before us at the ballot box and be accountable to this nation," Özel called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the event.

The rally drew workers, retirees, students and representatives from unions and associations. It came in the wake of the government’s announcement of a 2025 minimum wage set at 22,104 Turkish Liras, a 30 percent increase from 17,002 liras.

Özel described the raise as insufficient, calling the new figure a "poverty wage."

"This government has taken 2,000 liras out of the pockets of minimum wage earners for the first time in history by increasing the minimum wage by 5,000 liras, as it had weakened by 7,000 liras [by inflation]," he said.

"In 2002, a minimum wage was worth seven quarter gold coins. Last year, the 17,002 liras minimum wage was worth five quarter gold coins, and the latest figure is only worth three quarters."

The CHP leader also addressed unionization rates, lamenting a sharp decline over the decades.

"In the 1970s, three out of four workers were unionized, but today, unfortunately, this figure is 14.75 percent," he said, urging workers to join unions to strengthen their bargaining power.

The main opposition party had proposed a minimum wage of 30,000 liras, aiming to alleviate financial strain on workers while supporting small businesses.

Özel outlined the plan, suggesting a 6,000-lira subsidy per employee for employers with up to 10 minimum wage earners, which he said would prevent adverse effects on tradespeople.