CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

  • May 22 2022 12:58:00

ISTANBUL
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) held a rally in Istanbul on May 21 after Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeals approved a prison sentence of four years and 11 months issued against Canan Kaftancıoğlu, the party’s head of the Istanbul branch.

“Let no one despair. About five years ago, we walked with the nation and met millions of people in this square. We said that no one should think that this march is the last. It’s almost time for us to embrace freely in these squares and streets of this city,” CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing the rally.

The CHP wants a country with a free mind and a free conscience, he said and added, “You will not be content with the fact that truth and justice have come to the country. You will criticize us freely.”

“Murders of women, murders of workers, preparations to assassinate politicians…we will fight with them. They want to create an atmosphere of insecurity to block our just cause, but we will win,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

The “economic crisis” in Turkey is the result of ignoring the right to the law and unfair administration, the CHP leader said. Millions of families suffer economic difficulties, and most importantly, the youth of Turkey leave the country, he stated.

The CHP leader once again voiced his party’s intention to send the Syrian refugees back to their homeland. “People who do not protect these borders cannot rule a country. We are not racist. We are against racism. When we come to power, we will establish the Middle East peace union. We will bring peace to the Middle East,” he stated.

The “Voice of the Nation” rally which was planned for Bursa was moved to Istanbul following the court’s verdict. The Court of Appeals sentenced Kaftancıoğlu on three different charges, including insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and terror propaganda. Kaftancıoğlu is serving as the top executive of the CHP’s Istanbul organization. The court’s judgment may result in her imprisonment and a political ban.

