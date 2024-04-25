Desert dust engulfs Türkiye’s west

ISTANBUL

Plumes of dust carried by strong southerly winds from North Africa have shrouded the western part of Türkiye, decreasing air quality and visibility.

Hot winds from Libya have engulfed cities including Istanbul, İzmir, Antalya, Bolu, Tekirdağ, and Muğla.

An increase in particulate matter levels, monitored by the National Air Quality Monitoring Network, was observed, moderately exceeding World Health Organization standards.

Murat Türkeş, a board member of Boğaziçi University’s climate research center, explained that these atmospheric events result from sand and dust transport driven by strong winds, primarily originating from the Sahara Desert.

"The storms formed by the mid-latitude and low-pressure systems formed over these regions cause dust transportation with hot air from the south," Türkeş stated.

"Currently, there is dust transportation over the Balkans and Western Anatolia with both low level and partially medium level clouds."

The impact is expected to partially lose its effect with 24, but will persist for up to two more days in coastal areas and southeastern Anatolia, Türkeş said.

Türkeş highlighted the increasing frequency of such events in the Middle East and Southwest Asia due to climate change, suggesting heightened future impacts on Türkiye’s western and southern regions.

Meteorology expert Orhan Şen forecast that Istanbul is expected to experience milder effects due to strong winds, preventing it from reaching unhealthy levels.

He added that the dust storm would be more effective around the western Black Sea and central provinces. "We will see redness in a slightly darker color."

Meanwhile, Dr. Doğanay Tolunay anticipated continued dust pollution in the absence of precipitation, especially in western and southern regions, with Central Anatolia potentially seeing relief by the weekend.