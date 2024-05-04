Ministry to support cinema projects with 35 mln liras in 2024

ANKARA
The Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced its support for various cinema projects in 2024, spanning script and dialog writing, short film production, short animation film production and domestic film screenings.

With a total budget of nearly 34.5 million Turkish Liras, 147 projects have been selected for funding, following rigorous evaluation by a board comprised of cinema sector representatives.

Among the supported projects, 23 script and dialog writing endeavors will receive 1.84 million liras, while 28 short film production projects are allocated 3.85 million liras. Additionally, nine short animation film production initiatives will benefit from almost 10 million liras and a substantial amount of 27.94 million liras is earmarked for 87 domestic film screening projects.

The Ministry's commitment to bolstering the cinematic landscape extends beyond financial support. Documentary film production applications underwent evaluation in April, with further assessments planned for post-production, distribution, promotion, first feature-length fiction film production, co-production and feature-length feature film production in May.

The Ministry will allocate 27.9 million liras to support 108 movie theaters across provinces where applications were made.

Meanwhile, the Culture and Tourism Ministry had allocated 145 million liras to support cinema projects in 2023.

The decisions taken by the Support Board are available on the website of the General Directorate of Cinema.

