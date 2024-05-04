Meryl Streep to get Palme d'Or

Meryl Streep will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, organizers said on May 2.

Streep, 74, is one of the most feted actors in Hollywood history, with a record 21 Oscar nominations and three wins.

Her career has run the gamut of modern classics, from dramas such as "The Deer Hunter," "Out of Africa" and "Kramer vs. Kramer" to family favorites like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Mamma Mia!"

"I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking," she said in a statement.

"To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in equal part."

Streep joins a host of Hollywood veterans appearing at this year's festival on the French Cote d'Azur, including "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, who is also receiving a lifetime achievement award at the closing ceremony.

"Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema," the festival organisers said in the statement.

Also receiving an honorary Palme d'Or are legendary Japanese animators Studio Ghibli – the first time it will be awarded to a group rather than an individual.

