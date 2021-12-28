CHP, HDP leaders discuss early polls, political developments

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Dec. 28 hosted Mithat Sancar and Pervin Buldan, the co-leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), to discuss the current political and economic developments.

“We have discussed the problems of Turkey,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, stressing that they had both converging and differing views with the HDP. “It was a very useful exchange of views,” he stated.

Buldan, for her part, expressed the need for going to the early elections as Turkey is facing multiple crises, including economy, politics, social and judicial. “We are planning to submit a motion to the parliament to push the government for the early polls,” she underlined. The CHP will inform its stance concerning this motion, Buldan informed, underlining that opposition parties should discuss the transition period as well.

Earlier, Sancar and Buldan also paid a visit to Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) chair Ali Babacan.

Opposition to disclose joint economic policies, system proposal: CHP chair
