Chinese economy expanded by 5.2 percent in second quarter

BEIJING

China's economy slowed in the last quarter as President Donald Trump’s trade war escalated, but it still expanded at a robust 5.2 percent pace, the government said Tuesday.

That compares with 5.4 percent annual growth in January-Marc. The world’s second largest economy expanded by 1.1 percent.

In the first half of the year, the Chinese economy grew at a 5.3 percent annual pace, the official data showed. However, some analysts said actual growth may have been significantly slower.

Zichun Huang of Capital Economics noted that investments in fixed assets such as factory equipment rose only 2.8 percent in the first half of the year.

Capital Economics' activity proxy shows growth in China's GDP at less than 4 percent year-on-year in April and May, she said, forecasting annual growth of 3.5 percent for full-year 2025.

“The economic outlook for the rest of the year remains challenging,” Huang wrote in a report. She added though that “political pressure to meet annual growth targets, even if only on paper, means that published GDP growth will be much higher.”

A key factor was strong exports.

A reprieve on painfully high tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States prompted a rush of orders by companies and consumers as the two sides resumed trade talks. Chinese companies also have expanded exports to and offshore manufacturing in other countries, helping to offset the impact of higher tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

However, a 0.1 percent decline in consumer prices in the first half of 2025 showed continuing weakness in domestic demand, a long-term challenge for the ruling communist party .

Chinese leaders have set a growth target of 5 percent for this year, in line with last year's growth. A resumption of U.S. tariffs of up to 245 percent if Washington and Beijing fail to meet an Aug. 12 deadline for a new trade deal could derail the recovery in exports, a major driver of growth and employment.