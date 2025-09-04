Xi tells Kim N. Korea's importance to China 'will not change': state media

President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of China's enduring support for ties with Pyongyang, state media reported Thursday as the two leaders met in Beijing.

China attaches "great importance to the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK and (is) willing to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations," state news agency Xinhua reported, using the acronym for North Korea.

"No matter how the international situation changes, this position will not change."

Kim and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Xi at a massive parade of Chinese military might on Wednesday in Beijing, where underwater drones, massive missiles and laser weapons were showcased to the foreign leaders.

China is North Korea's most important ally, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.

Chinese state media said Kim and Xi met for talks in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

China's foreign ministry said earlier the talks would be "an in-depth exchange of views on China-DPRK relations and issues of common concern", using the acronym for North Korea.

"China is willing to work with the DPRK to strengthen strategic communication... (and) deepen the exchange of experience in governance," spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, his second reported trip abroad in six years and his first to China since 2019.

His attendance at the parade was the first time he was seen with Xi and Putin at the same event.

Kim enjoyed a brief bout of high-profile international diplomacy from around 2018, meeting US President Donald Trump and then South Korean president Moon Jae-in several times.

However, he withdrew from the global scene after the collapse of a summit with Trump in Hanoi in 2019.

Beijing has historically provided diplomatic, economic and political support to the secretive North, which remains under crippling international sanctions.

