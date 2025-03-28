China's door will 'open wider’, Xi tells foreign executives

China's door will 'open wider’, Xi tells foreign executives

BEIJING
Chinas door will open wider’, Xi tells foreign executives

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed that the country's door would "open wider and wider" as he met with foreign executives in Beijing.

"China is firmly committed to advancing reform and opening up. The door of opening up will only open wider and wider," Xi told the executives on March 28, including hedge fund boss Ray Dalio and Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong.

China has sought to woo foreign businesses as it faces down a mounting trade war with the United States under President Donald Trump, who has slapped swingeing tariffs on Chinese goods.

"China is committed to high-quality development and accelerating green, digital and intelligent transformation, and has strong industrial supporting capacity," Xi said.

"Foreign enterprises in China can develop their advantages and capabilities and gain an advantage in global competition."

Xi also said the world trading system is facing "severe challenges."

"Multilateralism and free trade are facing severe challenges," Xi told business leaders , adding that "unilateralism and protectionism are intensifying."

China warned on March 27 a trade war would have "no winners" after Trump announced 25 percent import tariffs on foreign-made cars.

"There are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war. No country's development and prosperity has been achieved by imposing tariffs," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

    Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

  2. Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

    Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

  3. Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

    Israeli military admits to shooting at ambulances

  4. Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

    Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

  5. Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine

    Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine
Recommended
Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production
Licensed power generation up 3 percent in January

Licensed power generation up 3 percent in January
Kazakh Kaspi acquires Rabobanks Turkish subsidiary

Kazakh Kaspi acquires Rabobank's Turkish subsidiary
Economic confidence index increases nearly 2 percent

Economic confidence index increases nearly 2 percent
Eyes on Central Bank as authorities pledge market stability

Eyes on Central Bank as authorities pledge market stability
Turkish Airlines launches flights to Ohrid in N. Macedonia

Turkish Airlines launches flights to Ohrid in N. Macedonia
TikTok Shop ready for business in France, Germany, Italy

TikTok Shop ready for business in France, Germany, Italy
WORLD Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and triggering fires in a hotel, service stations and homes, an official said Saturday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country’s HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿