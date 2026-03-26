China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

ANKARA
China backs Türkiye’s role as regional tensions escalate

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi voiced Beijing’s support for Türkiye’s diplomatic role in the Middle East during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, according to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Wang said China supports Türkiye in “playing a constructive role” in promoting the resumption of negotiations amid escalating regional tensions. He emphasized that countries in the region should remain calm and respond rationally based on long-term strategic interests.

“The right and wrong of the conflict in the Middle East are clear, and the international community should adopt an objective and impartial position,” Wang said, warning that the conflict risks spilling over further across the region.

Both sides underlined that the top priority should be to advance peace efforts, seize diplomatic opportunities, and work toward de-escalation. They also highlighted the importance of maintaining uninterrupted transportation routes, energy supply, and global supply chains.

In addition to regional developments, the two ministers discussed bilateral ties, including economic and trade relations and mutual investments.

Fidan holds regional contacts on Iran conflict

Separately, Fidan held phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the ongoing war triggered by joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Araghchi reviewed the latest situation on the ground, while talks with Dar focused on diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The escalation began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran, which have so far killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets. The attacks have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and aviation.

Diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict remain ongoing as regional and global actors call for de-escalation.

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