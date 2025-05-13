Chimpanzees drum rhythmically to communicate

Chimpanzees drum rhythmically to communicate

AMSTERDAM
Chimpanzees drum rhythmically to communicate

Chimpanzees drum with regular rhythm when they beat on tree trunks, a new study shows.

Chimpanzees and humans last shared a common ancestor around 6 million years ago. Scientists suspect this ancient ancestor must have been a drummer, using beats to communicate.

“Our ability to produce rhythm — and to use it in our social worlds — that seems to be something that predates humans being human,” said study co-author Cat Hobaiter, a University of St Andrews primatologist.

Previous research has shown that chimps have their own signature drumming style. A new analysis of 371 bouts of chimpanzee drumming demonstrates that the chimps “clearly play their instruments — the tree trunks — with regular rhythms,” said University of Amsterdam music cognition researcher Henkjan Honing, who was not involved in the study.

When bounding through the jungle, chimps will often grab hold of the tall buttress roots of rainforest trees. Sometimes they pound them several times to create low-frequency sounds that can be heard for a kilometer or more through the forest.

Scientists believe that the drumming is a form of long-distance communication, perhaps to alert other chimps where one chimp is waiting or the direction it is traveling.

“It’s a way of socially checking in,” said Hobaiter, adding that each chimp has its own “individual signature — a pattern of beats that allows you to recognize who’s producing that drumming.”

The new work showed that chimps from different regions of Africa drum with distinctly different rhythms, with western chimps preferring a more even beat while eastern chimps used varied short and long intervals between beats.

It's well-known that chimps use tools such as rocks to crack open nuts and sticks to “fish” termites from their mounds. Tree roots can also be tools, the researchers say.

Chimps are selective about which roots they pound, said co-author Catherine Crockford, a primatologist at the CNRS Institute for Cognitive Sciences in France. Certain shapes and wood varieties create sounds that travel well through dense jungle.

The drummings are likely "a very important way to make contact," she said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Italys Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Candy shower celebrating spring

    Candy shower celebrating spring

  2. Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

    Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

  3. US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

    US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

  4. Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

    Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

  5. Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

    Trump voices hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Recommended
‘Ayla’ Kim Eunja passes away at 80

‘Ayla’ Kim Eunja passes away at 80
Amber Heard reveals names of twin babies

Amber Heard reveals names of twin babies
Parade, protests kick off Eurovision Song Contest week

Parade, protests kick off Eurovision Song Contest week
Statue of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy unveiled

Statue of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy unveiled
Story of Turkish mother, Russian boy to hit the big screen

Story of Turkish mother, Russian boy to hit the big screen
Latin passion on opera stage

Latin passion on opera stage
WORLD Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move he said was made in coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ECONOMY US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday a strategic economic partnership document between the two countries.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿