Weight-loss drug linked to lower risk of addiction: Study

Weight-loss drug linked to lower risk of addiction: Study

WASHINGTON
Weight-loss drug linked to lower risk of addiction: Study

Taking a new generation of weight-loss medication is linked to a significantly lower risk of addiction and death from drugs such as cocaine and alcohol, a large U.S. study suggested Thursday.

The massively popular drugs known as GLP-1 agonists could even halve people's risk of dying from a range of harmful substances, according to the research published in the BMJ journal.

However outside experts urged caution in interpreting the results, which do not establish a causal link, calling for clinical trials to find out more.

As GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic have transformed the treatment of diabetes and obesity in recent years, they have also shown signs of helping with a surprising variety of health problems, including addiction.

The U.S. team of researchers analyzed the medical records of more than 600,000 people with type 2 diabetes in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' healthcare database who took either GLP-1s or an older kind of diabetes drug.

The researchers then looked at the effect of drugs including alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, nicotine and opioids over three years.

For veterans who already had a drug addiction, taking GLP-1s had a 50-percent lower rate of death and a 40-percent lower rate of overdose.

Among veterans with no history of drug addiction, taking GLP-1s was linked with a 14-percent lower risk of developing one.

Ziyad Al-Aly, an epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis and the study's senior author, told AFP it was "quite a surprise" how many substance-use disorders the GLP-1s appeared to prevent.

"The effect was not confined to one substance, it was evident across the board for all addictive substances," he told AFP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Iran war shows no sign of easing amid one-week mark

Iran war shows no sign of easing amid one-week mark
NATO raises missile defense posture over Iran war

NATO raises 'missile defense posture' over Iran war
Kosovo faces new election after parliament dissolved

Kosovo faces new election after parliament dissolved
Hungary will use every means in Ukraine oil dispute

Hungary will use 'every means' in Ukraine oil dispute
Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem

Trump fires homeland security chief Kristi Noem
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿