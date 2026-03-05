Two-thirds of Cuba, including Havana, hit by blackout

A grid failure knocked out power on March 4 to two-thirds of Cuba including Havana, the national electric company UNE said, the latest electricity collapse for residents suffering daily impacts of U.S.-imposed energy restrictions.

The issue stemmed from an "unexpected" breakdown beginning shortly after noon at the Antonio Guiteras power plant, one of the island's largest, the utility said, adding that the center and west of the island were affected.

Cuba's electricity generation system is in shambles. Daily power outages of up to 20 hours are the norm in parts of the island, which lacks the fuel needed to generate power.

The crisis in the country of 9.6 million people comes at a particularly tense time and has become more acute since the U.S. ouster of Cuba's top ally, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, on Jan. 3.

Maduro's administration supplied about half of Cuba's fuel.

After his capture, Washington imposed an oil embargo on arch-foe Cuba but later eased it, amid warnings from other Caribbean countries that it could trigger an economic collapse and make everyday people suffer unduly.

Still, President Donald Trump has maintained his blockade of sorts, and oil shipments from Caracas to Havana are in limbo.

Cuban authorities as a result have taken drastic measures, including the suspension of diesel sales, gasoline rationing, reduction of hospital care, and teleworking.

Public transport has also been sharply reduced, prompting a surge in prices for private shuttles.

