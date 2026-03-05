Disinformation new enemy in disaster zones: Red Cross

GENEVA

The rise of disinformation is undermining humanitarian aid and putting lives at risk, while disasters are affecting ever more people, the Red Cross warned Thursday.

"Between 2020 and 2024, disasters affected nearly 700 million people, caused more than 105 million displacements, and claimed over 270,000 lives," the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

The number of people needing humanitarian assistance more than doubled in the same timeframe, the IFRC said in its World Disasters Report 2026.

But the world's largest humanitarian network said that "harmful information and dehumanizing narratives" were increasingly undermining trust, putting the lives of aid workers at risk.

"In polarized and politically-charged contexts, humanitarian principles such as neutrality and impartiality are increasingly misunderstood, misrepresented or deliberately attacked online," it said.

The IFRC has more than 17 million volunteers across more than 191 countries.

"In every crisis I have witnessed, information is as essential as food, water and shelter," said the Geneva-based federation's secretary general Jagan Chapagain.

"But when information is false, misleading or deliberately manipulated, it can deepen fear, obstruct humanitarian access and cost lives."

He said harmful information was not a new phenomenon, but it was now moving "with unprecedented speed and reach."

Chapagain said digital platforms were proving "fertile ground for lies."

The IFRC report said the challenge nowadays was no longer about the availability of information but its reliability, noting that the production and spread of disinformation was easily amplified by artificial intelligence.

The report cited numerous recent examples of harmful information hampering crisis response.

During the 2024 floods in Valencia, false narratives online accused the Spanish Red Cross of diverting aid to migrants, which in turn fueled "xenophobic attacks on volunteers," the IFRC said.

In South Sudan, rumors that humanitarian agencies were distributing poisoned food "caused people to avoid life-saving aid" and led to threats against Red Cross staff.

In Lebanon, false claims that volunteers were spreading COVID-19, favoring certain groups with aid and providing unsafe cholera vaccines eroded trust and endangered vulnerable communities, the IFRC said.

Similar events were registered by the IFRC in Sudan, Myanmar, Peru, the United States, New Zealand, Canada, Kenya and Bulgaria.

The report underlined that around 94 percent of disasters were handled by national authorities and local communities, without international interventions.

"However, while volunteers, local leaders and community media are often the most trusted messengers, they operate in increasingly hostile and polarized information environments," the IFRC said.