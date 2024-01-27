Center established to enhance quake preparedness

Center established to enhance quake preparedness

ISTANBUL
Center established to enhance quake preparedness

In line with the efforts to prepare the Marmara region against a massive earthquake scientists have long warned about, a center has been established to generate data and conduct detailed studies on the dangers and risks posed by active faults in the region.

At the Marmara Active Fault Danger and Risk Application and Research Center (MATAM), established at Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), dynamic, digital and risk mapping techniques will be developed for the dangers and risks posed by active faults in Türkiye, especially in the Marmara Region.

The center will also prepare earthquake scenarios by creating building-based acceleration maps and generating data for urban transformation, industrial planning and disaster-prepared infrastructure.

"We are currently designing accelerometers that people can attach to the buildings they live in and we will be able to monitor the behavior of buildings in small earthquakes," said Professor Cenk Yaltırak, the project coordinator of MATAM.

“Citizens will be able to learn the earthquake resistance of the buildings they live in and take precautions accordingly. This means that thanks to the data we collect from small earthquakes, we will be able to determine how individual buildings will behave in a big earthquake. With this system, we will have detailed information in the Marmara region,” he said.

Emphasizing that there is no need for such a system to be installed in the U.S. or Japan, Yaltırak said, "In the lines extending to Mexico, Iran, Türkiye and Malaysia, construction and population are developing very rapidly and earthquake regulations and scientific research may be insufficient in these countries. Our aim is to reach the level of the U.S. and Japan."

Hakan Aran, the general manager of the İşbank, stated that they contributed 6.12 million euros to the establishment of MATAM.

"We do not have the power to prevent the earthquake disaster, but we know that the way to minimize the loss of life in earthquakes is through science accompanied by good morals. That is why we attach great importance to the establishment of this center,” he said.

Quake, preparedness,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees
LATEST NEWS

  1. Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

    Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

  2. Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

    Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

  3. Center established to enhance quake preparedness

    Center established to enhance quake preparedness

  4. Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

    Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

  5. Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

    Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara
Recommended
Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees

Balıkesir uses latest tech to preserve olive trees
Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps

Schools redefine exam prep with 5-star camps
Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara
Initiative aims to expand endemic seagrass species

Initiative aims to expand endemic seagrass species
Court confirms plagiarism in renowned Turkish authors novel

Court confirms plagiarism in renowned Turkish author's novel
Quake team established in risky city

Quake team established in risky city
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

The cost of the damage wreaked by a huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people in central Japan could reach $17.6 billion, a government official said on Jan. 26.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿