Celine Dion back making music, releasing five new songs

Celine Dion back making music, releasing five new songs

OTTAWA
Celine Dion back making music, releasing five new songs

Pop diva Celine Dion announced the release of new music on April 13, her first since revealing last year that she was suffering from a rare neurological disorder that was affecting her singing.

The new album “Love Again” is the soundtrack for a film of the same name, and contains five new songs as well as past hits.

It is the 55-year-old Canadian Dion’s first since her 2019 album “Courage.”

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever,” Dion said in a statement.

“I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too,” Dion said.
The romantic comedy by director Jim Strouse is scheduled for release in theaters on May 5.

In December, Dion posted a tearful video on Instagram to say she had recently been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome and would not be ready to start a European tour in February as she had planned.

She said the disorder was causing muscle spasms and was “not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” The “Courage World Tour” began in 2019, and Dion had completed 52 shows before the Covid-19 pandemic put the remainder on hold.

She later cancelled the North American section of the tour due to her health problems.

Her spring dates in Europe, which were due to begin in the Czech Republic, were postponed to 2024, while eight of her summer shows were canceled entirely.

This was to have been the Grammy-winning winner’s first global concert tour in a decade and the first without her husband-manager Rene Angelil, who died from cancer in 2016.

 

WORLD Sudans army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

    Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

  2. Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

    Erdoğan calls for new constitution embracing all people

  3. Airman charged as US vows to send message over documents leak

    Airman charged as US vows to send message over documents leak

  4. Russian strike kills nine, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine

    Russian strike kills nine, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine

  5. Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE

    Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE
Recommended
Luxury brands court Middle East with Ramadan collections

Luxury brands court Middle East with Ramadan collections
Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean headline Coachella

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean headline Coachella
Promising new malaria vaccine for kids approved in Ghana

Promising new malaria vaccine for kids approved in Ghana
Metallica returns with 72 Seasons

Metallica returns with '72 Seasons'
John Craxton’s first-ever exhibition in Istanbul

John Craxton’s first-ever exhibition in Istanbul
Worlds oldest machine printed book on show in Paris

World's oldest machine printed book on show in Paris
WORLD Sudans army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

Fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force erupted Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation, raising fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken country.
ECONOMY Passenger traffic at airports rises 32 percent in first quarter: Data

Passenger traffic at airports rises 32 percent in first quarter: Data

Türkiye’s airports served nearly 39 million passengers in the January-March period, up by 31.7 percent in the same period of 2022, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has submitted a final bid to UEFA to host the 2028 or 2032 editions of the European Football Championships.