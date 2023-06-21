Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering

Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering

LOS ANGELES
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering

Stars including Jane Fonda and the Oscar-winning directors of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will urge the entertainment industry to tackle climate change head-on at a summit in Los Angeles this week.

The Hollywood Climate Summit brings filmmakers together with scientists and activists, in a bid to change the industry's culture and to encourage movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.

"Hollywood is an extremely powerful industry," said summit co-founder and TV writer Ali Weinstein. "We are on the precipice of cultural change in many ways."

Yet a recent study by the Norman Lear Center and Good Energy found the climate crisis was "virtually nonexistent" in scripted entertainment.

Fewer than three percent of around 37,000 TV and film scripts made since 2016 mentioned "any climate-related keywords," and only 0.6 percent used the words "climate change."

"We see this as a huge problem because, for the most part, people on average spend more time with television and film characters than they do with their own families," fellow summit co-founder Heather Fipps said. "It is really important for us to steep our fictional worlds in our reality."

Weinstein added: "Every single person on earth is being affected by the climate crisis in some way. If we're not showing that in our day-to-day content, that content is science fiction."

The summit sees "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson join "Everything Everywhere" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert in a keynote discussion, before Fonda calls on the industry to battle new fossil fuel developments in California.

Oscar-nominated "Everything Everywhere" star Stephanie Hsu will join a talk on the need for different generations to openly discuss climate change.

Another panel will address the role of unscripted shows, including reality TV, in portraying climate issues.

Fipps said recent hit series including "Succession" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" have shown that writers can confront climate change by "poking fun" or "punching up" at those responsible, rather than being entirely gloomy.

The 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit takes place from June 21 to 24.

Celebrities,

WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

    Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

  2. US and China talk at a high level again

    US and China talk at a high level again

  3. Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

    Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

  4. Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

    Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

  5. Competition authority launches probe into Google

    Competition authority launches probe into Google
Recommended
Ancient Roman temple complex opens to tourists

Ancient Roman temple complex opens to tourists
Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown

Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown
High art becomes body art at Rembrandt House Museum

High art becomes body art at Rembrandt House Museum
Himalayan glaciers melting faster than previous decade

Himalayan glaciers melting faster than previous decade
Exhibition invites to explore geography of human history

Exhibition invites to explore geography of human history
The Flash dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates

'The Flash' dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates
WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region early on Wednesday, without causing damage or victims, the regional governor said.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

The retail of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Türkiye grew 99 percent last year compared with 2021, according to research conducted by consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.